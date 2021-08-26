ISRAEL MILITARY PRODUCTIONS: OUR EXPERIENCE

We have been filming with IDF for more than twenty years.Highlight Films has the experience of producing dozens of productions with IDF. Documentary films and series, TV reports and TV drama shoots we filmed with various units of the Israel Defense Forces. In the last two decades, we filmed military video productions with IDF in various formats. We know the procedures and protocols: the meeting of free, international media and a military organization can be complicated. Accordingly, we see our role in making all parts of the production work in harmony…

The IDF branch in charge of contact with broadcasters and production companies is the IDF spokesperson’s Unit. It is practically impossible to get the army’s cooperation without the involvement and approval of the unit. In many productions, a military representative will be present on the shoot with the film crew. The representative has full authority over the filming. He or she makes sure it follows any prior understandings with the army.

FILMING WITH IDF – NEWS

We filmed with IDF many news reports on various aspects of the Israeli military. Among them, military operational routine, technology and latest innovations, search and rescue, aerial defense technologies, routine security ops, following the recruitment and service of female combat soldiers.