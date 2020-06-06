PRODUCTION MANAGER

Our Production Manager in Israel supervises the physical aspects of the production, including personnel, technology, budget, and scheduling. There are several excellent film production managers in Israel, all very experienced in international film productions. Many of our productions involve managing large sets and big crews, both local and visiting. In feature films and drama productions, the local production manager reports to the visiting UPM or line producer. Many of our productions take place in both Israel and the West Bank. In such cases we appoint two production managers, who obviously have responsibilities and coordinate all work.

THE PRODUCTION MANAGER’S RESPONSIBILITIES