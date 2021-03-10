LINE PRODUCER

Need a line producer in Israel? Producing a TV show, feature film, TV drama or a documentary films in the Middle East is challenging. Israel offers great locations and experienced production personnel and crew. However, things run differently here. You would need the best line producer in Israel at your side. A local line producer is the key manager of a motion picture production or a feature documentary.

The Line Producer supervises the budget preparation, as well as the planning and running of the production. Highlight Films offers line producer services to producers and production companies worldwide. The line producer oversees the budgetary and physical production needs of the shoot. So by the first day of production, a locked budget is a must. The line producer will respect this “locked” budget and to deliver in time. Line producers usually join the production team during the later stages of development. They assess the ‘below the line’ cost of the production. This process involves breaking down the screenplay into a schedule. From this schedule, the line producer can accurately estimate the cost of each day’s shooting. Once the schedule is finished, the line producer can prepare a provisional production budget.

THE RESPONSIBILITIES OF OUR LINE PRODUCER

The Highlight Films line producers are in charge of all the business aspects of the film in Israel. Therefore, it is safe to say that hiring the right line producer in Israel ensures your shoot runs efficiently.

No less important is keeping the budget under control. In most cases, the line producer is assisted by the production manager and location manager .