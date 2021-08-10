NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS REPORTS – OUR EXPERIENCE

We work with international news departments for both TV and the web. We provide our customers with news production services in Israel for their reports: stories and background information, contacts, film permits, as well as video camera crews and all other production services. Some of our customers around the world prefer to work with stringers in Israel and Palestine. We provide this services as well, hence we work on a regular basis with many news stringers. Some of our production fixers have years of experience in news production.

NEWS PRODUCTION IN ISRAEL AND PALESTINE: OUR NEWS PRODUCTION SERVICES

At any given time we have TV news video crews on standby in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Gaza City. We can get any news event and work on news reports quickly and professionally. Our main office in Tel Aviv has access to immediate news updates from various sources. We often receive tips and warnings before other TV reporters and news offices do. So when we have a crew out, the office coordinator forwards any updates to them in real time.

Our camera-persons and sound men are all very experienced, and we offer a large variety of HD cameras.

News departments we work with: Newsweek.com, Bloomberg TV, BBC Newsnight, Forbes.com, Channel 4 UK, Channel 5 UK, TBS Japan, ITV, TV3 New Zealand, Times of India, NOS Holland, and others.