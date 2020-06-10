Logo

Here are our video footage clips of the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the most sacred Jewish site, and other Jewish sites in Jerusalem. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: HD 1920*1080 25P. Delivery in MOV files

License fee: $20 per second or $99 per clip.

JJ_015 Highlight Films Israel footage store: The Western Wall slow pan right to left

JJ_014 Highlight Films Jerusalem footage store: The Western Wall low angle

JJ_013 Highlight Films Israel footage store: The Western Wall long shot

JJ_006 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Priestly Blessing in the Western Wall, Jerusalem

JJ_005 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Priestly Blessing ceremony in the Western Wall

JJ_004 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Priestly Blessing in the Western Wall, Jerusalem

JJ_002 Israel footage store: Jerusalem, Priestly Blessing ceremony in the Western Wall

JJ_009 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jerusalem Western Wall long shot

JJ_008 Israel footage store: Priestly Blessing ceremony in the Western Wall, Jerusalem

JJ_016 Highlight Films Israel footage store: The Western Wall slow pan right to left

JJ_003 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Priestly Blessing ceremony in the Western Wall

JJ_012 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jerusalem, The Western Wall long shot

JJ_017 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jewish prayers in The Western Wall, Jerusalem

JJ_011 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jerusalem, The Western Wall tilt up

JJ_007 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Priestly Blessing ceremony in the Western Wall

JJ_010 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jerusalem - The Western Wall from the west - tilt down

JJ_021 Highlight Films Israel footage store: C/U of a Jewish prayer in The Western Wall, Jerusalem

JJ_018 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jewish worshipers in The Western Wall

JJ_001 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Priestly Blessing ceremony in the Western Wall

JJ_020 Israel footage store: Close up of Jewish prayers in The Western Wall, Jerusalem

JJ_025 Highlight Films Israel footage store: C/U Orthodox Jewish worshiper in The Western Wall

JJ_019 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jewish prayers in The Western Wall tilt down

JJ_023 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jewish worshipers in The Western Wall, Jerusalem

JJ_035 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jews praying in synagogue adjacent to The Western Wall

JJ_038 - Highlight Films Jerusalem Footage Store: The Jerusalem Great Synagogue

JJ_031 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jews praying in the synagogue next to The Western Wall

JJ_028 Highlight Films Israel footage store: C/U notes between stones of The Western Wall

JJ_022 Highlight Films footage store: C/U of a Jewish worshiper in The Western Wall, Jerusalem

JJ_032 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Orthodox Jews praying next to The Western Wall

JJ_036 Highlight Films Israel footage store: C/U hands of a Jewish worshiper in The Western Wall

JJ_041 - Highlight Films Jerusalem Footage Store: Jerusalem Tower of David with Olive branches

JJ_034 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jews praying in synagogue adjacent to The Western Wall

JJ_027 Highlight Films Israel footage store: C/U placing a note between stones of The Western Wall

JJ_030 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Writing a note in The Western Wall

JJ_029 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Young Jewish worshiper with Tfilin in The Western Wall

JJ_026 Highlight Films Israel footage store: C/U Jewish prayer book in The Western Wall

JJ_033 Highlight Films Israel footage store: Jews praying in synagogue adjacent to The Western Wall

JJ_042 Highlight Films Jerusalem Footage Store: Jerusalem Tower of David from the south west

JJ_043 - Highlight Films Jerusalem Footage Store: Jerusalem Tower of David pan left to right

JJ_040 - Highlight Films Jerusalem Footage Store: The Old City Jewish Quarter

JJ_039 - Highlight Films Jerusalem Footage Store: The Jerusalem Great Synagogue Z/O

JJ_044 - Highlight Films Jerusalem Footage Store: Jerusalem Tower of David

ABOUT FOOTAGE OF THE WESTERN WALL AND JEWISH SITES IN JERUSALEM

Our footage of the Western Wall in Jerusalem was filmed on several occasions, both on holidays with a large number of worshipers, and in quieter days. In addition, this collection includes footage of Tower of David, the Jewish Quarter, and the Jerusalem Great Synagogue.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

