HD stock video footage of Tel Aviv

Here is our HD footage collection of Tel Aviv. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide. Format: HD 1920*1080 25p Delivery as MOV files, License fee: $20 per second or $99 per clip.

ABOUT HD FOOTAGE OF TEL AVIV

Our HD footage collection of Tel Aviv includes footage clips of Jaffa, both inland and from the sea looking east, iconic shots of Tel Aviv centers and main roads, high shots of the city skyline from various directions, day and night.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us directly, please feel free to do so.