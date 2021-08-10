FILMING OF ARCHAEOLOGY IN ISRAEL FILMING OF ARCHAEOLOGY We have two decades of experience in filming archaeology in Israel. Archaeologists have always been fascinated with the wealth of remains in the Holy Land, and many archaeological excavations take place in various places in Israel. The quality, quantity and uniqueness of archaeological findings available in Israel is unparalleled. From the lost Biblical scrolls to ancient mosaics, artifacts, ancient writings and so forth. Jerusalemis by all means the world’s most active, and probably the richest archaeological area in the world.

The availability of ancient Biblical, religious and secular sites, and the international significance of the findings, whether related to Christianity, Judaism or Islam, is unparalleled to any other site.

NOTABLE ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES IN ISRAEL AND PALESTINE Ashkelon, Beit Alfa, Carmel Caves, Caesarea, Atlit, Apolonia, Beit She’an, Beth She’arim, Tsafit, Herodium, Hisham Palace, Qumran, Mamshit, Ovdat, Acre, Tel Rehov, Tel Be’er Sheva, Jericho, Tel Megiddo, Bethlehem, Judean Desert, Shilo, Gath, Gezer, Masada, Tel Arad, Tel Dan, Tel Hazor, Tzippori.

FILMING ARCHAEOLOGY IN ISRAEL: AUTHORITIES The Israeli Antiquities Authorityis responsible for all: ; archaeological sites in Israel and for permits allowing the filming of archaeology in Israel. The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism is in charge of archaeological sites in the Palestinian Authority. Both authorities issues filming permits and provide archaeological experts. We have been working with both organizations for many years, on a variety of projects.

FILM PERMITS IN ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES Before filming archaeology in Israel, we usually ask for a film permitin a specific site two weeks in advance. The presence of a film crew on active digs requires special attention from the archaeologists in charge. Therefore, we always scout in advance in order to determine the best times to film. In addition, we discuss special procedures and restrictions to avoid any potential damage to the site, and make sure there are no physical or other conditions that may be dangerous for the film crew or the workers on site. In addition, for the pre-scout phase, out location photo collectioncan provide visual research of the locations before arriving to Israel.

OUR EXPERIENCE IN FILMING OF ARCHAEOLOGY IN ISRAEL AND PALESTINE These are some of the historical and Biblical archaeological films we managed and locally produced in the last years:

Walking the Bible (3 part series) – MayaVision for Channel 4 (UK) and PBS

Sacred Journeys (6 part series) – MayaVision for PBS

The Flinders Petri Biography for BBC

Ancient X-Files – WAGTV for National Geographic ( 3 episodes)

Judean Desert – The Deserts and life series, produced by Green Bay for BBC Wales

The Real King Herod – Cicada Films for Channel 4

Lost Cities: Templars’ Fortress – National Geographic

Drain the Ocean– National Geographic

VIDEOS PRODUCED FOR THE ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY Archaeological excavations of the IAA have uncovered a vast 5,000 year old city Israel Antiquities Discovery of a Byzantine Church in Beit Shemesh

In addition, we produced dozens of films that took part in Israel, Palestine and other historical locations. Among them for BBC, Channel 4 UK, National Geographic, Discovery and PBS. In 2004-2005 we documented the excavation of The Palace of King David by Dr. Eilat Mazar, and In 2010-2013 we produced in Israel the epic IMAX documentary Jerusalem the Movie, which was filmed in many archaeological sites in Israel. Moreover, we recently filmed documentary films dealing with archaeology in Israel for History Channel, Discovery Network and National Geographic.