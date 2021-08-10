We have two decades of experience in filming archaeology in Israel. Archaeologists have always been fascinated with the wealth of remains in the Holy Land, and many archaeological excavations take place in various places in Israel. The quality, quantity and uniqueness of archaeological findings available in Israel is unparalleled. From the lost Biblical scrolls to ancient mosaics, artifacts, ancient writings and so forth. Jerusalemis by all means the world’s most active, and probably the richest archaeological area in the world.
The availability of ancient Biblical, religious and secular sites, and the international significance of the findings, whether related to Christianity, Judaism or Islam, is unparalleled to any other site.
Ashkelon, Beit Alfa, Carmel Caves, Caesarea, Atlit, Apolonia, Beit She’an, Beth She’arim, Tsafit, Herodium, Hisham Palace, Qumran, Mamshit, Ovdat, Acre, Tel Rehov, Tel Be’er Sheva, Jericho, Tel Megiddo, Bethlehem, Judean Desert, Shilo, Gath, Gezer, Masada, Tel Arad, Tel Dan, Tel Hazor, Tzippori.
The Israeli Antiquities Authorityis responsible for all: ; archaeological sites in Israel and for permits allowing the filming of archaeology in Israel. The Palestinian Ministry of Tourism is in charge of archaeological sites in the Palestinian Authority. Both authorities issues filming permits and provide archaeological experts. We have been working with both organizations for many years, on a variety of projects.
Before filming archaeology in Israel, we usually ask for a film permitin a specific site two weeks in advance. The presence of a film crew on active digs requires special attention from the archaeologists in charge. Therefore, we always scout in advance in order to determine the best times to film. In addition, we discuss special procedures and restrictions to avoid any potential damage to the site, and make sure there are no physical or other conditions that may be dangerous for the film crew or the workers on site. In addition, for the pre-scout phase, out location photo collectioncan provide visual research of the locations before arriving to Israel.
Research – our researchers have years of experienced in researching archaeological stories, themes and facts in Israel. We are working regularly with research institutions, universities and archaeologists in both Israel and Palestine.
Film Permits– We can apply and receive film permits for the archaeological locations in Israel and Palestine, museums, storage facilities and active digs.
Line producers, production managers, location managers– our production staff is very experienced in managing archaeological films.
Camera crews, film / video professionals and professional film/ video gear – all the DP’s, cameramen and other film professional we work with – both Israeli and Palestinians – have extensive experience in international productions focusing on archaeology.