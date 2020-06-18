Logo

4K drone aerial footage of Caesarea Maritima

Israel Stock footage

Here are our 4K drone aerial footage of Caesarea Maritima. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: 4K, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $30 per second or $249 per clip.

All our video files are licensed as original camera files – no colour correction or other alterations were done.

DC4K 012 G Aerial footage of ancient Caesarea Maritima - revealing the underwater port of Caesarea

DC4K 010 G Aerial footage of ancient Caesarea Maritima flying over the underwater port of Caesarea

DC4K 007 G Aerial stock footage of the ancient Caesarea - approaching the Roman theater

DC4K 015 G Aerial stock footage of the ancient Caesarea Maritima port

DC4K 003 G - 4K aerial footage approaching ancient Caesarea from the sea

Israel footage: DC4K 014G Aerial stock footage: low alt. flight above the ancient port of Caesarea

DC4K 009 G Aerial footage of ancient Caesarea Maritima flying over the underwater port of Caesarea

DC4K 002 G - 4K aerial footage pulling back from the ancient Caesarea archaeological site

DC4K 016 G Aerial stock footage of Caesarea Maritima - flight along the archaeological site

DC4K 005 G Stock footage of the ancient Caesarea ancient harbor, flying west toward the sea.

DC4K 013 G Aerial stock footage of Caesarea Maritima and the underwater remains of the Roman port

DC4K 008 G Aerial 4k footage of the ancient Caesarea Maritima city - approaching the Roman theater

DC4K 011 G Aerial footage of Caesarea Maritima flying over the underwater port of Caesarea (2)

DC4K 006 G Stock footage of the ancient Caesarea ancient harbor and archaeological park

DC4K 001 G - 4K aerial footage of the ancient Caesarea Maritima archaeological site in Israel

Israel stock footage: DC4K 020 G Aerial stock footage of the Roman Aqueduct in Caesarea

DC4K 019 G Aerial stock footage of the Roman Port in the archaeological site of Caesarea.

DC4K 004 G - 4K aerial footage approaching ancient Caesarea from the sea

DC4K 017 G Aerial stock footage of the Roman port in Caesarea along the coast line

DC4K 022 G Aerial stock footage of the Aqueduct in Caesarea

DC4K 018 G Aerial stock footage of ancient Caesarea - Roman Port and archaeological site

DC4K 023 G Aerial stock footage of the Roman Aqueduct in Caesarea

DC4K 021 G Aerial stock footage of the Aqueduct in Caesarea - flying above the aqueduct

Israel stock footage: DC4K 024G Aerial stock footage of Caesarea: low alt. flight along the aqueduct

ABOUT 4K DRONE AERIAL FOOTAGE OF CAESAREA MARITIMA

Caesarea Maritima was an important Mediterranean port during the Roman Empire. This important site boasts impressive ground structures, as well as a fascinating underwater archaeological park.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

