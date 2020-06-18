Logo

Israel Stock footage: 4K drone aerial video footage of Gaza

home>Isreal Stock Footage>Aerial>4k drone aerial footage of gaza

Israel Stock footage

Here are our 4K drone aerial footage clips of Gaza. All clips are available for licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: 4K-UHD, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $25 per second / $249 per clip.

All our video files are licensed as original camera files – no colour correction or other alterations were done.

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 9 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 9 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 8 - Aerial 4K Video of Gaza City Traffic

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 8 - Aerial 4K Video of Gaza City Traffic
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 7 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Main Street

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 7 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Main Street
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 10 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour Lighthouse

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 10 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour Lighthouse
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 6 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 6 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 5 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 5 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 2 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 2 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 1 : Aerial 4K video of Rafah and the Egypt border of Gaza

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 1 : Aerial 4K video of Rafah and the Egypt border of Gaza
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 3 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 3 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 4 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Streets

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 4 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Streets
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 15 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 15 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 11 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 11 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 12 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 12 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 32 - Aerial 4K video of Rafah, Gaza Strip

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 32 - Aerial 4K video of Rafah, Gaza Strip
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 23 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 23 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 28 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza Beach

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 28 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza Beach
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 16 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour and Lighthouse

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 16 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour and Lighthouse
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 21 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Refugee Camp

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 21 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Refugee Camp
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 14 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Beach and Mosque

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 14 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Beach and Mosque
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 20 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 20 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 30 - Aerial 4K video of Rafah and the Egypt Border

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 30 - Aerial 4K video of Rafah and the Egypt Border
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 22 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 22 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 29 - Aerial 4K video of Eastern Gaza Strip

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 29 - Aerial 4K video of Eastern Gaza Strip
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 24 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 24 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 33 - Aerial 4K video of Rafah, Gaza Strip

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 33 - Aerial 4K video of Rafah, Gaza Strip
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 26 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza Beach

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 26 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza Beach
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 19 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 19 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City and Beach
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 13 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 13 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 31 - Aerial 4K video of Rafah

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 31 - Aerial 4K video of Rafah
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 25 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza Beach

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 25 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza Beach
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 17 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour and Lighthouse

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 17 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City Harbour and Lighthouse
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 27 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza Beach

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 27 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza Beach
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 18 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 18 - Aerial 4K video of Gaza City
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 35: Aerial 4K video of Rafah and the Egypt border of Gaza

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 35: Aerial 4K video of Rafah and the Egypt border of Gaza
GET CLIP

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 34: Aerial 4K video of Rafah and the Egypt border of Gaza

Gaza 4K Drone Footage 34: Aerial 4K video of Rafah and the Egypt border of Gaza
GET CLIP

ABOUT 4K DRONE AERIAL FOOTAGE OF NORTH ISRAEL

This collection offers 4K aerial shots of Gaza, filmed by a drone from various altitudes. Footage includes Gaza City, agricultural areas, Rafah, the Gaza coast and the Egyptian border.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

Site Search

Location

All rights reserved to Highlight Films Ltd. Israel 2022