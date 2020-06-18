Here are our 4K drone aerial footage clips of Gaza. All clips are available for licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.
Format: 4K-UHD, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.
License fee: $25 per second / $249 per clip.
All our video files are licensed as original camera files – no colour correction or other alterations were done.
This collection offers 4K aerial shots of Gaza, filmed by a drone from various altitudes. Footage includes Gaza City, agricultural areas, Rafah, the Gaza coast and the Egyptian border.
All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us directly, please feel free to do so.