4K drone aerial footage of North Israel: Galilee, Jordan River

Israel Stock footage

Here are our 4K drone aerial footage clips of Northern Israel. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: 4K 3840×2160 QT Photo JPEG.

License fee: $30 per second or $249 per clip.

All our video files are licensed as original camera files – no colour correction or other alterations were done.

DN4K 002 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Mount Beatitudes, with Sea of Galilee

DN4K 003 G Israel stock footage: Low altitude 4K drone aerial footage of Mount Beatitudes

DN4K 001 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Mount of Beatitudes, near Sea of Galilee

DN4K 008 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Arbel cliff, slow climb of drone

DN4K 004 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Sea of Galilee near Tabgha

DN4K 010 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Mount Tabor, Israel

DN4K 005 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Sea of Galilee near Tabgha

DN4K 007 Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Arbel cliff near Sea of Galilee

DN4K 009 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Arbel cliff, drone pulling back

DN4K 011 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Mount Tabor, Galilee

DN4K 015 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Jordan River

DN4K 014 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Jordan River

DN4K 017 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Hula valley, Israel

DN4K 019 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Beit She'an archaeological park

DN4K 020 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Beit She'an archaeological park

DN4K 012 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Mount Tabor and Jezreel valley

DN4K 026 G 4K Israel stock footage: drone aerial footage of Yavne'el: Valley overview

DN4K 013 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Jordan River

DN4K 016 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Haifa

DN4K 029 G Israel stock footage: 4K aerial drone footage of snow in Birkat Ram, Golan Heights

DN4K 018 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone aerial footage of Beit She'an archaeological park, Israel

DN4K 024 G

DN4K 025 G

DN4K 028 G Israel stock footage: 4K aerial drone footage of snow in Golan Heights

DN4K 027 G 4K Israel stock footage: drone aerial footage of fields near Sea of Galilee: date palms

DN4K 022 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone footage of Beit She'an archaeological park: low alt

DN4K 021 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone footage of Beit She'an archaeological park - overview

DN4K 030 G

DN4K 023 G Israel stock footage: 4K drone footage of Beit She'an archaeological park: low alt

ABOUT 4K DRONE AERIAL FOOTAGE OF NORTH ISRAEL

The Galilee, in northern Israel, offers a variety of natural and historical sites. Many Galilee locations are significant for the history of Christianity and the history of the land of Israel. Additional locations: Tabgha, Church of Beatitudes, Capernaum, Mt. Tabor, Yavne’el, Arbel cliff, Haifa, Beit Shean (Scythopolis), Hula valley, Golan Heights.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

