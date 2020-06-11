Logo

Aerial footage of Gaza 2003

Here are our aerial footage clips of Gaza, filmed in 2003 – before the Israeli from Gaza. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: DVCAM SD – master video delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $40 per second.

This light airplane shoot captured Gaza city, the Gaza port and sea shore, refugee camps near Gaza City, the former airport of Dahaniyah and other locations, including the Israeli settlements in Gush Katif, which were evacuated and destroyed in August-September 2005.

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

