Footage of clashes in Jerusalem, September 2015

Israel Stock footage

Here are video clips of the clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and the Israeli security forces in September 2015. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: 1920*1080, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV H264 files.

License fee: $25 per second or $249 per clip.

CJ_004 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Police clashes, shots fired in the Shuk

CJ_003 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Smoke and Screaming in the Shuk

CJ_005 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Smoke, Palestinians Waving Flag

CJ_002 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Soldiers Running, Stabbing Victim, Sirens in the Shuk

CJ_009 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinian Children Protest

CJ_006 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Smoke, Palestinian Waving Flag and Throwing Stones

CJ_001 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Clashes in the Shuk

CJ_007 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Smoke and Fire, Palestinians Throwing Stones

CJ_008 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinian Children Protest and Throw Stones

CJ_010 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Fire and Smoke, Palestinians Protest and Throw Stones

CJ_015 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinian Protestors Carry Body Wrapped in Flag

CJ_017 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinian Protestors March with Coffin

CJ_016 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinian Protestors Run through Street with Coffin

CJ_012 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Smoke, Fire, Protesters, Cars

CJ_021 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinians Chant at the Temple Mount

CJ_020 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinians Chant at the Temple Mount

CJ_011 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinians Throw Stones

CJ_014 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinians Chant in the Shuk

CJ_018 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinians March Chanting through Old City

CJ_019 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinian Protesters with Flags

CJ_013 Jerusalem Conflict 2015: Palestinian Women Chant in the Shuk

ABOUT FOOTAGE OF CLASHES IN JERUSALEM, SEPTEMBER 2015

During fall 2015 there were several demonstrations that turned to riots and resulted in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and the Israeli security forces. We filmed on the Al Aqsa compound (Haram Al Sharif), the Old City and the border neighbourhoods of Jerusalem.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

