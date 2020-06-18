Logo

Drone aerial footage of Bethlehem

Israel Stock footage

Here are our drone aerial video clips of Bethlehem. All clips are available for licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: 4K, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $20 per second / $199 per clip

All our video files are licensed as original camera files – no colour correction or other alterations were done.

DB4K 017 - Stock footage store: High altitude 4K aerial view of Bethlehem

DB4K 002 - 4K aerial view of Manger Square and the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 011 - 4K aerial view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 018 - Stock footage store:4K Aerial Footage of Bethlehem and the Church of Nativity

DB4K 016 - Stock footage store: 4K aerial flyby of the Church of Nativity and Bethlehem

DB4K 004 - Stock footage store: 4K aerial view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 013 - Stock footage store: 4K aerial view of Manger Square in Bethlehem

DB4K 010 - 4K aerial view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 021 - Stock footage store: High altitude 4K aerial view of the Church of Nativity and Bethlehem

DB4K 005 - 4K aerial view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 006 - 4K aerial view of the Manger Square and Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 015 - High altitude 4K aerial view of Bethlehem

DB4K 014 - Stock footage store: 4K aerial flyby of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 020 - Stock footage store: 4K aerial view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 007 - 4K aerial view of the skyline of the historical center of Bethlehem

DB4K 001 - High altitude 4K aerial view of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 003 - 4K aerial Footage of the Church of Nativity and Manger Square in Bethlehem

DB4K 019 - High altitude 4K aerial view spinning of the Church of Nativity and Bethlehem

DB4K 012 - High altitude 4K aerial zoom out of the Church of Nativity in Bethlehem

DB4K 009 - High altitude 4K aerial view of the Bethlehem Church of Nativity and Manger Square

ABOUT DRONE AERIAL FOOTAGE OF BETHLEHEM

Bethlehem is in the area of the Palestinian Authority, and is located south of Jerusalem. Our footage focuses on the central of Bethlehem, including the Church of Nativity and Manger Square.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

