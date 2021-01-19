Whether you are looking to produce a sport feature story or to produce other sport segments in Israel or Palestine, we can help you to successfully produce it. Highlight Films specializes in providing all services for filming sport events in Israel for international production companies.

OUR EXPERIENCE

Our production teams have years of experience in sports TV and video productions in Israel and Palestine. As part of our providing production services for filming sport events in Israel in the last years, these years we have been working with:



– ESPN – check out below the latest feature we produces with the ESPN team, following former NBA star Amare Stoudemire in Israel

– Premier League (UK)

– The Olympic Board

– UEFA

– International golf associations

– The Maccabiah world games

– other sport broadcasting organizations.

In addition to sport events, we worked on several sport documentaries – both network-commissioned and independently produced.– Canon: we produced a commercial sport video for Canon cameras in Jerusalem:We work closely with several of the leading sports organizations in Israel, as well as with organizations in Palestine – both the West Bank and Gaza. Therefore, we have the professional partners for any multi-point broadcast as well as for for producing reports, features, live and pre-recorded broadcast of games, events and TV shows.