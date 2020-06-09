Logo

Footage of the 2nd Palestinian Intifada 2000-2005

Israel Stock footage

Here are our 4K drone aerial video clips of of the 2nd Palestinian Intifada, in 2000-2005. All clips are available for licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: DVCAM-SD, 25p, 4:3. Delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $25 per second / $249 per clip.

All our video files are licensed as original camera files – no colour correction or other alterations were done.

M2_008 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_007 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_001 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_005 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_004 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_006 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_003 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_002 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_019 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_009 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_027 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_036 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_032 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_030 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_041 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_029 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_037 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_034 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_043 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_040 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_033 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_039 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_031 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_038 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_028 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_026 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_035 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_020 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_025 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_010 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_021 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_023 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_011 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_022 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_018 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_013 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_042 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_016 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_015 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_012 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_014 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_017 - Stock footage Israel: Footage of the Israeli Palestinian conflict in the 2nd Intifada

M2_044 - Stock footage Israel: 2002 - Beginning of the siege in Bethlehem Church of Nativity

ABOUT 4K DRONE AERIAL FOOTAGE OF JERUSALEM

This collection covers Jerusalem and its vicinity, including the settlements to the east and to the south, the Judean hills and Judean mountains to the west. We continue to film jerusalem on a regular basis.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

