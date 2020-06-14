Here are our aerial video clips of the Footage of the Israeli pullout from Gaza, 2005. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide. Format: DVCAM 25p, 4:3. Delivery in MOV H264 files. License fee: $30 per second or $249 per clip.

ABOUT FOOTAGE OF THE ISRAELI PULLOUT FROM GAZA, 2005

Israel has decided to unilaterally withdraw its forces and civilians from Gaza. Operation Pullout began on August 15, 2005, and within a few days Israeli security forces managed to remove all settlers from their houses. Our camera crew documented the preparation and execution of the pullout from Gaza.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us directly, please feel free to do so.