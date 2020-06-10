Logo

Israel military footage: Gaza War 2014 - Operation Protective Edge

Israel military footage

Here are our aerial video clips of Gaza War 2014 – Operation Protective Edge.

All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: 1920*1080, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $30 per second.

TZE 001 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Bombing in Beit Hanoun

TZE 006 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Tanks and armoured vehicles.

TZE 007 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Iron Dome battery, south Israel

TZE 008 IDF Operation Protective Edge 2014: Footage of troops moving out of Gaza

TZE 004 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Tanks and armoured vehicles

TZE 003 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: IDF forces near Gaza

TZE 009 IDF Stock footage Israel: Soldiers guarding n Kibbutzim near the Gaza border, Israel

TZE 005 Operation Protective Edge 2014: Tanks and armoured vehicles 2

TZE 002 Israel footage, Protective Edge: mortar exploding in Israel, near Gaza border at sunset

TZE 010 stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: mortar damage in Kibbutz Kfar Aza

TZE 028 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge: Tanks moving into the Gaza strip

TZE 013 Operation Protective Edge 2014: Empty Kibutz near Gaza Strip, Opertion Protective Edge

TZE 015 Operation Protective Edge 2014: Temporary bases of IDF tanks along the Gaza border

TZE 022 Stock footage Israel, Protective Edge 2014: Interview with Head of Security, Eshkol council

TZE 018 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Tanks and armored carriers on the move

TZE 016 Operation Protective Edge: Temporary bases of IDF tanks along the Gaza border 2

TZE 027 Israel Op. Protective Edge: Children practicing “code red” – incoming rocket alert

TZE 025 Israel Operation Protective Edge: Soldiers prepare gear and tanks, getting ready to fight

TZE 017 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Trucks carrying tanks to the front

TZE 014 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Trucks with mobile shelter

TZE 030 Stock footage Israel: Long shots of Gaza with smoke following aerial strikes

TZE 026 Operation Protective Edge 2014: The border fence, view of Gaza from the Israel positions

TZE 024 IDF Gaza War 2014: soldiers resting and praying in preparation areas

TZE 021 Operation Protective Edge: Kerem Shalom Rafah crossing – Humanitarian aid to Gaza 2

TZE 020 Operation Protective Edge 2014: Kerem Shalom Rafah crossing – Humanitarian aid to Gaza

TZE 023 Stock footage of Gaza War: Loading a Merkava tank on a truck + driving away

TZE 029 Stock footage Israel: Operation Protective Edge 2014: Iron dome battery near Ashkelon

TZE 012 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Town of Sderot

TZE 019 IDF Srock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Humvee rushing into Gaza Strip

TZE 011 Stock footage Israel, Operation Protective Edge 2014: Damage in sderot

TZE 031 Protective Edge Operation2014: Moments after a Hamas rocket hits Kfar Aza

ABOUT FOOTAGE OF GAZA WAR 2014 - OPERATION PROTECTIVE EDGE

Israel launched operation Protective Edge in July 2014, following the abduction and murder of three Israeli teenagers in the West Bank and the ensuing mortar and rocket attacks from Gaza. Our camera crews filmed with the infantry and tank units near the Israel-Gaza border.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

