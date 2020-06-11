Logo

HD footage of Beirut, Lebanon

Stock footage of Beirut, Lebanon

Here are our HD stock footage of Beirut Lebanon. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: HD 1920*1080 25p. Video file delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $25 per second or $199 per clip.

LB 008 International stock footage: Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon

LB 013 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon

LB 014 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon

LB 012 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon

LB 007 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon

LB 011 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon

LB 010 International stock footage: Beirut - Sea shore with long shot of the city and mountains

LB 017 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon - coast promenade

LB 016 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon - traffic

LB 015 International stock footage: Our Lady of Lebanon, Harissa, Lebanon

LB 001 International stock footage: Beirut skyline from the north east

LB 003 International Stock footage: Long shot of Beirut, Lebanon

LB 019 International stock footage: Beirut - Tripoli Highway

LB 005 International stock footage: Zahle, Lebanon

LB 006 International stock footage: Zahle, Lebanon

LB 023 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon: sunset in the sea

LB 024 International stock footage: HD footage of Pigeon Rocks, Beirut, Lebanon

LB 002 International stock footage: HD footage of Beirut, Lebanon

LB 018 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon

LB 021 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon - city center

LB 022 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon: military vehicles crossing through city center

LB 004 International stock footage: HD footage of Beirut, Lebanon

LB 020 International stock footage: Beirut, Lebanon

ABOUT OUR HD FOOTAGE OF BEIRUT, LEBANON

We filmed various spots in Beirut, the Mediterranean sea shore and other views.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

