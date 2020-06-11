Here are our HD stock footage of Beirut Lebanon. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide. Format: HD 1920*1080 25p. Video file delivery in MOV files. License fee: $25 per second or $199 per clip.

ABOUT OUR HD FOOTAGE OF BEIRUT, LEBANON

We filmed various spots in Beirut, the Mediterranean sea shore and other views.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us directly, please feel free to do so.