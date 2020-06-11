Logo

Stock footage of Egypt: Cairo and the Nile

Stock footage of Egypt

Our Stock footage of Egypt: Cairo and the Nile. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: HD 1920*1080 25p MOV Delivery files.

License fee: $30 per second or $249 per clip.

Egypt 014 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of the Cairo Citadel

Egypt 012 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo cemetery

Egypt 016 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Talat Harb Square

Egypt 010 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Al Tahrir square in Cairo

Egypt 011 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Al Tahrir square in Cairo

Egypt 008 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Al Tahrir square in Cairo.

Egypt 015 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Talat Harb Square

Egypt 009 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Al Tahrir square in Cairo

Egypt 013 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo cemetery

Egypt 036 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Khan al Halili market

Egypt 038 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Han al Halili market

Egypt 032 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Khan al Halili market.

Egypt 020 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo University

Egypt 019 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo, Mohandesin area.

Egypt 028 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo - sailing in the Nile with Cairo skyline

Egypt 022 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of The Cairo skyline at sunset

Egypt 023 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Al Azhar mosque

Egypt 031 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo - sailing in the Nile with Cairo skyline

Egypt 033 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Khan al Halili market

Egypt 030 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo - sailing in the Nile with Cairo skyline

Egypt 035 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Khan al Halili market

Egypt 034 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Khan al Halili market

Egypt 027 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of traffice on the Nile Palace Bridge

Egypt 039 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Han al Halili market at night

Egypt 026 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Al Muatem - overlooking Cairo

Egypt 001 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo and the Nile

Egypt 021 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo University

Egypt 037 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Han al Halili market, Cairo

Egypt 003: Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo and the Nile at sunset

Egypt 007 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Al Tahrir square in Cairo.

Egypt 004 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo and the Nile at sunset

Egypt 005 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo and the Nile at sunset

Egypt 018 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Talat Harb Square

Egypt 002 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo and the Nile at sunset

Egypt 006 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD time lapse clip of Cairo and the Nile - night to day

Egypt 040 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo Han al Halili market at night

Egypt 017 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Talat Harb Square

Egypt 024 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Al Azhar mosque minarets - tilt up

Egypt 025 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Al Azhar mosque

Egypt 029 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Cairo - sailing in the Nile with Cairo skyline

Egypt 038 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Han al Halili market

Egypt 039 - Egypt Stock Footage: HD footage of Han al Halili market at night

ABOUT STOCK FOOTAGE OF EGYPT: CAIRO AND THE NILE

We filmed Cairo landmarks during day and night: Khan Al Khalili, Tahrir square, Al-Azhar mosque and other sites, as well as views of sailing on the Nile river.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

