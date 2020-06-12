Here is our HD footage collection of IDF military training in Israel. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide. Format: HD 1920*1080 25p Delivery as MOV files. License fee: $25 per second or $299 per clip *

ABOUT HD FOOTAGE OF IDF MILITARY TRAINING IN ISRAEL

Training in the Negev desert: infantry, tanks, air force, helicopters, rockets.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us directly, please feel free to do so.