HD footage of IDF military training in Israel

Israel military footage

Here is our HD footage collection of IDF military training in Israel. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: HD 1920*1080 25p Delivery as MOV files.

License fee: $25 per second or $299 per clip *

MI013 Israel Stock Footage Store: IDF infantry in battle training site in the Negev desert

MI007 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF infantry soldiers boarding a military helicopter

MI011 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF infantry climb a mountain side with live fire

MI005 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF helicopter on the ground in the desert

MI015 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF tanks and soldiers take over a mock military target

MI004 Israel Stock Footage Store: IDF military footage - helicopter approaches landing in the desert

MI002 Israel military stock footage Store: IDF footage - helicopter taking off in the desert

MI020 Israel Stock Footage Store: IDF military training - shells and missiles exploding in desert

MI010 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF military helicopter drops supplies

MI008 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF military helicopter takes off in the Negev desert

MI019 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF missile fired at a distant target

MI018 Israel Stock Footage Store: IDF military footage - tank shelling in a mock battlefield

MI003 Israel Stock Footage Store: IDF military footage - helicopter in an flight maneuver

MI001 Israel military stock footage Store: IDF footage - helicopter landing in the desert

MI009 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF military heclicopter circles and lands

MI017 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF tanks firing shells at targets

MI006 Israel Stock Footage Store: IDF infantry soldiers boarding a military helicopter

MI014 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF tank crossing a moke battle field in the Negev Desert

MI012 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: Negev battle field with explosions

MI016 Israel Military Stock Footage Store: IDF tanks firing shells at target

ABOUT HD FOOTAGE OF IDF MILITARY TRAINING IN ISRAEL

Training in the Negev desert: infantry, tanks, air force, helicopters, rockets.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

All rights reserved to Highlight Films Ltd. Israel 2022