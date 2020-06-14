Logo

Footage of Operation Cast Lead in Gaza 2009

home>Isreal Stock Footage>Jerusalem>israel military footage operation cast lead in gaza 2009

Israel military footage

Here are our footage collection of Operation Cast Lead in Gaza, 2009. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: HD, 1920*1080, 25p, 16:9. Delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $30 per second.

MG_071 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel's Operation Cast Lead in Gaza 2009

MG_071 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel's Operation Cast Lead in Gaza 2009
GET CLIP

MG_075 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel's Cast Lead Operation in Gaza 2009

MG_075 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel's Cast Lead Operation in Gaza 2009
GET CLIP

MG_073 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel's Cast Lead operation in Gaza 2009

MG_073 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel's Cast Lead operation in Gaza 2009
GET CLIP

MG_077 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Operation Cast Lead in Gaza 2009

MG_077 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Operation Cast Lead in Gaza 2009
GET CLIP

MG_072 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel's Cast Lead Operation in Gaza 2009

MG_072 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel's Cast Lead Operation in Gaza 2009
GET CLIP

MG_076 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of The Gaza War 2009

MG_076 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of The Gaza War 2009
GET CLIP

MG_078 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Cast lead operation in Gaza 2009

MG_078 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Cast lead operation in Gaza 2009
GET CLIP

MG_074 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel Cast Lead Operation in Gaza 2009

MG_074 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Israel Cast Lead Operation in Gaza 2009
GET CLIP

MG_079 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Operation Cast Lead in Gaza 2009

MG_079 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Operation Cast Lead in Gaza 2009
GET CLIP

MG_080 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza sunset in Cast Lead operation, 2009

MG_080 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza sunset in Cast Lead operation, 2009
GET CLIP

ABOUT OPERATION CAST LEAD IN GAZA 2009

Operation Cast Lead was initiated by IDF (Israel Defence Forces) in December 2008, and lasted three weeks on January 2009. Our camera crews filmed from high points in the Israeli area, overlooking the Gaza Strip.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

Site Search

Location

All rights reserved to Highlight Films Ltd. Israel 2022