In the last 25 years we managed the production of hundreds of documentary film productions in Israel, the Palestinian territories and throughout the Middle East. Among them, large international productions for the world’s leading broadcasters, such as Oliver Stone’s Persona non Grata and Ai Wei Wei’s Human Flow; flagship series such as BBC’s Empire and Sacred Wonders series, and many American, British, European, Asian and Australian documentary films.



For international documentary film productions we managed and collaborated with foreign teams – please check out our American TV productions and our International Showcase.



You can see some of our work on our film gallery. Below are our own documentary productions for international broadcasters, completed in the last two decades.