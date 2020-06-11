Logo

Stock footage of Gaza 1980-2002

Here are our footage collection of Gaza, filmed between 1980 and 2002. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: DVCAM SD – master video delivery in MOV files.

License fee: $40 per second or $399 per clip

MG_009 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_001 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_002 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_004 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_008 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_007 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_005 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_006 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_003 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_010 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_022 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_025 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_028 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_024 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_052 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_034 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_050 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_047 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_023 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_020 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_051 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_016 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_053 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_031 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_045 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_017 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_049 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_035 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_019 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_032 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_044 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_048 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_018 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_021 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_030 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_046 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_033 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_027 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_026 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_043 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_029 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_015 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_013 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_036 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_014 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_041 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_042 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_040 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_038 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_011 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_012 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_055 - Israel Stock Footage: HD footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_037 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_054 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

MG_039 - Israel Stock Footage: footage of Gaza 1980-2008

ABOUT STOCK FOOTAGE OF GAZA 1980-2002

This collection includes footage from various shoots between 1980 and 2002, including in central Gaza, refugee camps, Gaza sea shore and other locations. We also filmed clashes between Israeli security forces and Gaza residents.

HOW TO LICENSE OUR FOOTAGE

All our clips are available for licensing - please use the GET CLIP bottom for more options. License fees can be paid by credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the clip you have licensed. If you want to contact us  directly, please feel free to do so.

