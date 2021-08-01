PROUCTION in EILAT

The Highlight Films production team is providing film, TV and video production services in Eilat for the past two decades. Eilat is a popular vacation spot, based on the northern tip of the Red Sea. We produced a variety of projects in and near Eilat.



UNDERWATER FILMING IN EILAT

Eilat Bay offers unique underwater filming sites and diving opportunities, both for professional divers and for amateur snorkeling. We filmed on several occasions for National Geographic, Discovery, History and other networks.



HISTORY AND ARCHAEOLOGY

20 minutes drove north of Eilat is Timna Park, a significant historical site which is now a national park. In addition to its unique landscape, Timna Park reveals ancient copper mines and mining shafts through the park. We filmed several historical productions in Timna Park, with both visiting experts and local archaeologists who have spent years exploring this amazing site.