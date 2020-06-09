Interested in music video production in Israel? You are in the right place. In the past years we worked with production companies in the US and Europe on several music video productions in Israel. These included live musical concerts, behind-the-scenes reports, making-of and other video productions taking place in Israel and Palestine. While we stay away from producing the actual shows, we are very experienced in covering it. We offer professional multi-cam, experienced crews and state of the art equipment; capturing of the behind-the-scenes, planning and setting up stage; audience reactions; real time clips for web upload, and live broadcast.
In the production of music shows, clips and concerts we can provide the entire video setup – cameras, crew, audio, editing facilities on location and up-link / upload services.
Our production teams plan and build any production setting required for taped or live music events: coordinate with the concert production, set up the video and audio systems, filming and on-site editing. In addition, we can provide for satellite transmission services to all over the world or a fast streaming connection from any venue.
We have been using drones, spider-cams and other special camera and grip elements, all available in Israel. Moreover, we specialize in the operation of a variety of drones equipped with stabilized 4K / HD cameras.
The drone’s integration with the basic camera layout of sport events will surely increase the production value significantly.
