Here at Highlight, we’re no stranger to working with VIPs. We’ve been providing top-notch concierge services to our clients for over two decades. With that in mind, you can let us handle your logistical needs when it comes to concierge services in Israel.We have begun providing Concierge services in Israel almost 20 years ago, with the arrival of film stars, internationally renowned directors and TV executives to take part in our productions. Some of the projects we produced took place in security-sensitive locations, and we specialized in providing first class service while not compromising on the customers’ security.
Then, In 2009, we have expanded our services to the Palestinian Authority areas in the West Bank, for internationally famous musicians, filmmakers and artists coming to work with us in Israel and Palestine.
Obviously, we can’t name names, but we can definitely state that we can provide the best professional services, discretely and securely.