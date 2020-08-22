GAZA BORDER MEDIA CENTER

We established our Southern Gaza Border Media Center on February 2020, days before the Coronavirus changed everyone’s life. We’ve been producing news reports and documentary films in and around the Gaza border for more than twenty years.

Why did we establish the Gaza border media center? First and foremost, to provide the best resources for efficient TV and video productions. Moreover, these productions often take place under complicated circumstances. For that end, we have recruited experienced production personnel from the Gaza border area. We offer a wide range of production services for news reporters and documentary filmmakers.

GAZA BORDER LIVE CAM

We have a high-quality, 24/7 video camera filming the northern cities of the Gaza Strip as well as the Israeli city of Sderot.

During fire exchange we will show this footage on our news and on our social media outlets.

Please contact us for a live feed access.