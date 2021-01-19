Timelapse filming in Israel is one of our strengths. In the last years we have produced more than two hundred time lapse clips capturing the diverse beautiful landscape of Israel. Time lapse video is one of the strongest video trends in Israel. We are regularly producing custom made time lapse clips of: buildings projects, construction work, production facilities, natural landscape and may other topics.
We have recently completed the production of a 6-year time-lapse shoot of the construction of a new hospital building in southern Israel. Currently we are running two very long terms projects: our cameras film two locations for the next two years, in order to edit two impressive shots of major building projects in Israel. Our time-lapse team can plan, install and maintain long shoots by remote controlling location cameras. Each setup is custom made, reflective of the purposes of the shoot and the actual conditions.
Highlight Films offers a full package of professional time lapse production in Israel. We employ experienced time-lapse videographers, state-of-the-art camera sets filming 4K or HD; the latest in sliders and cranes, including fully automatic, programmable sliders and dollies. Our production team will trace, lock and clear the locations for these often long shoots.
Some of our shoots last several hours, others can take between days and years. We use a variety of cameras for our time lapse videos; For that, we have all the grip equipment for camera and track movements during shots.
We have begun experimenting with hyper-lapse clips in 2019, and it quickly turned out to be a popular demand of our customers. In the beginning of 2020 we produced a commercial hyper-lapse shoot in Jerusalem, and we will soon add special hyper-lapse collection to our stock footage library.
If you would like to produce a time lapse video in Israel, or want to ask us anything about timelapse filming in Israel, please contact us.