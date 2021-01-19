PRODUCTION OF TIME-LAPSE AND HYPER-LAPSE VIDEO

Timelapse filming in Israel is one of our strengths. In the last years we have produced more than two hundred time lapse clips capturing the diverse beautiful landscape of Israel. Time lapse video is one of the strongest video trends in Israel. We are regularly producing custom made time lapse clips of: buildings projects, construction work, production facilities, natural landscape and may other topics.

FIXED TIME LAPSE CAMERAS

We have recently completed the production of a 6-year time-lapse shoot of the construction of a new hospital building in southern Israel. Currently we are running two very long terms projects: our cameras film two locations for the next two years, in order to edit two impressive shots of major building projects in Israel. Our time-lapse team can plan, install and maintain long shoots by remote controlling location cameras. Each setup is custom made, reflective of the purposes of the shoot and the actual conditions.